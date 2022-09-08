Illawarra Mercury
Driver in crash that killed five teens at Buxton fronts court

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 8 2022 - 6:02am, first published 3:20am
Supporters of fatal crash accused Tyrell Edwards arrive at Picton Local Court on Thursday, September 8.

One of the young victims of the Buxton crash allegedly said, "We're going to spin out" in a video filmed in the vehicle just an hour before the tragedy unfolded.

Natalie Croxon

