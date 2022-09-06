Convicted East Corrimal stabber Alexander Vossen has been sentenced to six years jail with a non-parole period of 4 years.
The 43-year-old appeared in Wollongong District Court today, via video link from Long Bay jail hospital in Sydney.
Vossen had previously entered a guilty plea to causing wounding or grievous bodily to a person with the intent to murder - the maximum prison term for the crime is 25 years.
In sentencing, Judge Anthony Blackmore said Vossen had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia 12 years ago.
Judge Blackmore said evidence from Vossen's treating practitioner indicated Vossen had "fallen through the cracks" during the COVID pandemic and not received his regular medication.
"There's no doubt Vossen was suffering a significant psychotic episode at the time of the offending and had no recollection of the crime."
The first incident occurred on January 17 last year, at an East Corrimal apartment block of four units, where Vossen and the male victim had been neighbours for 18 months.
Vossen made his way into his neighbour's unit, thrusting a knife in a stabbing motion. The victim was not injured, and called police after Vossen left the unit.
The following week during the night of June 21, Vossen lit a number of fires in the common area outside of the victim's unit.
The victim extinguished the flames, however a few hours later found another small fire outside his unit.
As he was walking back to his unit, Vossen stormed out of his unit with a large, serrated kitchen knife in hand.
Vossen pushed the victim into his unit where he repeatedly stabbed him in the back and shoulder area, before walking out of the unit.
The victim also sustained a collapsed lung and had three wounds from the stabbing.
Vossen was arrested at the scene and later made full admissions during a police interview, according to court documents.
He told police he stabbed the victim four times, and that he had "had enough" of the victim who he believed was trying to harm him and poison his food.
"While the maximum sentence that could be applied is a lengthy one, this is not a circumstance where serving 25 years in prison would act as a deterrent to others," Judge Blackmore said.
"I recognise Vossen had remained in the community for years without committing any offence.
"It is his first violent offence and there is no history of drug or alcohol misuse.
"His behaviour in jail has been exemplary.
With time served the 43-year-old will be eligible for parole in June 2025.
Judge Blackmore set Vossen's parole conditions to include ongoing supervised treatment with two psychiatrists, to take his prescribed medication and that his treatment continue in the community or a mental health facility.
