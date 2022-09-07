Night closures this weekend on M1, Picton Rd

The M1 Princes Motorway and Picton Road will be closed of a night and detours in place this weekend.
The M1 Princes Motorway will be closed between Bulli Tops and Memorial Drive, and Picton Road will be closed in both directions between the M1 Princes Motorway and Almond Street at Wilton between 8pm Sunday, September 11 and 4am Monday, September 12, weather permitting.
Picton Road eastbound will be closed earlier on Sunday from 7.30pm to ensure the M1 Princes Motorway is clear by 8pm.
Work will include vegetation removal, guardrail repairs, line marking and cleaning drains to improve safety for motorists.
If you're travelling between Wollongong and Bulli Tops the detour will be via Memorial Drive and Bulli Pass. Allow up to 15 minutes extra travel time.
Motorists travelling between Wollongong and the Hume Motorway will be detoured via Memorial Drive, Bulli Pass and Appin Road, and should allow up to 40 minutes extra travel time.
Light vehicles can also use Wilton Road (Broughton Pass) between Appin Road and Picton Road.
Motorists travelling to the Hume Motorway can also detour via the Illawarra Highway (Macquarie Pass).
