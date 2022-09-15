Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Stingrays forward Sheridan Gallagher re-signs for A-League Women's club Western Sydney Wanderers

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
Updated September 15 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 11:00pm
Sheridan Gallagher has committed her future with the Wanderers. Picture by Steve Christo/Getty Images

Illawarra Stingrays forward Sheridan Gallagher has re-signed with A-League Women's side Western Sydney Wanderers in a two-year deal.

Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.

