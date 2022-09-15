Illawarra Stingrays forward Sheridan Gallagher has re-signed with A-League Women's side Western Sydney Wanderers in a two-year deal.
Gallagher recently returned from Costa Rica where she captained the Young Matildas at the U-20 World Cup.
"It was great to get a lot of minutes in my first season and I think working hard and being true to yourself is what I'll take with me into this upcoming season," she said.
"My goals are for the club to have a really great season and to help them make finals would be amazing."
The Wanderers will be looking to Gallagher to improve their goal return this season, with the side scoring seven goals in 14 games last campaign, the lowest of any team.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer.
