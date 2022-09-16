Wollongong's CBD has undergone a dramatic makeover with new artwork and expanded outdoor dining areas.
With visitors numbers in the Illawarra at an all time high, thanks to the UCI World Road Cycling Championships, Wollongong City Council has approved new alfresco dining opportunities.
"It's exciting to be able to expand this trial to lower Crown Street and to create a walkable outdoor dining spine through the CBD,'' Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery said.
Lux Bar Bistro and Cafe owner Shaun Bray reckons it's a great initiative.
"I'd been speaking to council for about six months about wanting to build an outdoor space for the bistro and then I got asked a week ago to put in an application as part of the UCI festivities and it was approved this week," Mr Bray said.
"Council said we can keep it open as part of a trial, until June 2023, and then if the public is happy with it, I'll look to make it more weather proof and rent the space back."
Mr Bray said he plans to add string lights for night dining too and the extended liquor licence means people can order alcohol with their meals outside.
He said the new outdoor seating is open to everyone, not just Lux customers.
Outdoor dining areas have been made possible through the state government's Streets as Shared Spaces funding.
"We're committed to the ongoing activation of our city as a vibrant social hub, and initiatives like this respond to community desire to have outdoor dining options,'' Wollongong City Council general manager Greg Doyle said.
"This work continues the efforts we started pre-COVID, and then increased during the pandemic, to provide local hospitality businesses more flexibility in their operations, and to reduce the red tape that can put people off exploring things like outdoor dining.
"We're grateful for the support and the grant funding from the NSW Government that helps make concepts like this a reality, and means that we can support our local businesses and open our city for residents and visitors to enjoy.''
