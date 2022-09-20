The Illawarra could play a role in next year's FIFA Women's World Cup, with two Illawarra venues nominated as potential home bases for an international team.
FIFA on Tuesday released a shortlist of 35 Australian grounds and/or clubs that could host a World Cup team, which includes the Wollongong Wolves' home Albert Butler Park and the region's sole all-weather field, Ian McLennan Park, whose bid was put forward by Football South Coast.
The Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand next July, and that shortlist will be cut to 16 by December. If successful, it's unclear at this stage which team, or potentially two sides, the Illawarra would host.
Five cities and 11 regional centres from five states across Australia are being considered, including in Campbelltown and Maitland, while 29 venues have been shortlisted in New Zealand.
Wolves chief executive officer Strebre Delovski said his NSW National Premier League club was proud to throw its hat in the ring to host a World Cup team in 2023.
"We went through a lengthy application process with FIFA and to be shortlisted is momentous for the region, in particular for football in the Illawarra," Delovski told the Mercury.
"Now with the UCI World Championships being here, attracting another significant tournament like this would be fantastic for the region. It shows that we can attract these types of things.
"We're quietly confident but there's still a process that has to be followed. Once the draw is done and announced, they'll go through a process of identifying the team's home base for the World Cup."
The successful bids will act as a home away from home for an international team, including providing accommodation and a training site, during the Cup, which runs for about four weeks.
It will be the first time in Women's World Cup history that that sides from competing countries will have dedicated team base camps.
With the World Cup now nine months away, Football South Coast chief executive officer Ann-Marie Balliana said it was a great opportunity for the Illawarra to get involved in the competition.
"With Albert Butler Park an option as well, it doubles the opportunity for some teams to be based here, and make the region feel much more involved with the Women's World Cup next year," Balliana said.
"We're really focusing on the growth of female football, and we've got a number of initiatives in place.
"But having a World Cup in our backyard next year will be a great opportunity to showcase women's football and inspire the next generation of players, especially those young girls in our region."
