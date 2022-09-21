Hundreds of extra nurses and midwives have been promised to hospitals across NSW in an election pledge by Labor in the run up to next year's state election.
It's unclear how many extra staff will come to Wollongong but Labor health spokesperson and Member for Keira Ryan Park has said Wollongong Hospital will benefit from the funding.
The announcement for an additional 1200 nurses and midwives is on top of what the Government has already promised and would cost $175 million over four years.
Member for Keira and opposition Health spokesperson, Ryan Park said from Wollongong to Shoalhaven, there will be additional nurses across the Illawarra region.
"The policy would see minimum "safe staffing levels" introduced to hospitals, beginning in emergency departments before rolling out across intensive care units, maternity wards and other areas," Mr Park said.
"We're starting with emergency departments because they are under the most stress and we believe that's the important first step.
The nurses and midwives union has been pushing for a one-nurse-to-four-patients ratio, which it says is necessary to deliver safe health care.
"Under Labor's plan every single hospital will see additional staff in them," Mr Park said.
"Today's commitment will certainly see increases in staff at Wollongong Hospital but it will take time.
"We believe this is a more flexible solution without legislating it as proposed by the union."
Responding to the policy, NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) General Secretary, Shaye Candish, welcomed efforts by NSW Labor to lay the foundations for significant reform of the health workforce.
"What NSW Labor has put on the table would go a long way towards repairing the broken staffing system we have in NSW, and towards tackling the overwork and fatigue being experienced by the majority of nurses and midwives who are keeping our public hospitals functioning," said Ms Candish.
"It's refreshing to see NSW Labor has recognised this and is listening to clinical professionals about what is needed to fix our health system."
Labor leader Chris Minns said experienced nurses and midwives routinely quit or cut their hours because of untenable conditions at work.
