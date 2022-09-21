Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

NSW Labor promises minimum and enforceable nurse staffing levels ahead of 2023 election

By Louise Negline
Updated September 21 2022 - 8:50am, first published 6:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong nurses protest September 1, 2022. Picture by Adam McLean.

Hundreds of extra nurses and midwives have been promised to hospitals across NSW in an election pledge by Labor in the run up to next year's state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.