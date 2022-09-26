The cycling city that evolved in Wollongong's city centre is gradually being dismantled.
By the end of next week you'd never know the eight-day UCI Road World Championships had even happened - well, from an infrastructure point of view, anyway.
Already much of the infrastructure used to set up the course has been packed up, Wollongong 2022 head of marketing and communications Candice Keller said.
"For instance, the tents in Corrimal Street have gone and the barriers will be gone by the end of the week.
"Works happening on the pedestrian overpass and the finish line won't be around for much longer either," Ms Keller said.
The event organisers' primary contractors and suppliers are removing the infrastructure which, it is expected will be removed faster than it was erected.
Lang Park, which turned into the city's fan zone, will be back to its pre-event operating status by the end of next week.
Marine Drive access is expected to resume this Friday, September 30.
Measures were taken to protect the park from the pedestrian masses and even more work was done once the weather turned nasty later in the week.
"We tried to protect it as much as possible," Ms Keller said.
Speed humps along the race route which were removed should be back in place within a fortnight.
Other traffic infrastructure, such as roundabouts, may end up being altered in the wake of the races, a Wollongong City Council spokeswoman said.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.