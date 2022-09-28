More than $2 million in state government funding will go towards projects in Wollongong that support active transport like walking and cycling.
A shared path along the Grand Pacific Walk at Austinmer will receive a $1.55 million Get NSW Active grant, $350,000 will go towards a new separated cycleway, and there is $167,000 for a new footpath at Mount Ousley.
The new section of the Grand Pacific Walk shared path will link such attractions as Little Austinmer Beach, Bells Point and Pinecourt Park.
It is anticipated it will also make it easier to find and get to Austinmer Station.
Eventually, the Grand Pacific Walk - a long-term project - will connect the Royal National Park in the north to Lake Illawarra in the south.
"We've got the plans at the bottom of the cupboard in terms of the unfolding of the continuing connections through the Grand Pacific Way... the idea being that we will just add more to that because we've got a lot of that planning work already done," Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
The cycleway receiving funding will provide an important link in the cycling network between Gwynneville, Keiraville, West Wollongong and other places like the CBD, Wollongong Railway Station and the coastal cycleway.
Meanwhile, the Mount Ousley footpath will run along the eastern side of Gaynor Avenue between the existing paths on Mount Ousley Road and Helen Street.
This will make it safer for pedestrians - especially students - walking to local schools, the TAFE and shops.
"This is like resetting the city in terms of our defaults in our attitude towards cycling and transport, active transport," Cr Bradbery said.
