Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong receives funding for active transport infrastructure

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 28 2022 - 6:18am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A separated cycleway is among the projects receiving a total of $2 million in state government funding. File picture by Robert Peet.

More than $2 million in state government funding will go towards projects in Wollongong that support active transport like walking and cycling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.