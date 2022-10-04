Wollongong Harbour polluted by 'stinking' diesel spill, floating slick

Environment authorities are investigating after reports Wollongong Harbour had been befouled by diesel pollution which has been called as bad as people had seen in many years.
A large slick was clearly visible on Tuesday morning and some harbour users said the smell was almost unbearable.
Wollongong resident Michelle Walker regularly uses the harbour for recreation and said it was the worst she had seen in 15 years.
"When I pulled up the stench was so bad I had to go over to the boat ramp to try and escape it," she said.
"It was all through the harbour.
"Out to sea you could see the film of diesel everywhere.
"It was probably the worst I've seen in 15 years ... the worst diesel spill in Wollongong Harbour.
"We've reported to the EPA before about the diesel spills but nothing seems to happen."
Ms Walker said she wasn't able to tell which boat in the harbour the diesel was coming from.
"Everyone was pretty disgusted ... there are sting rays and [other wildlife] in there," she said.
"The fumes were so bad they should have blocked off the harbour."
Officers from the NSW Environment Protection Authority and the transport department's NSW Maritime office have been to the site on Tuesday after it was reported by a member of the public.
An EPA spokeswoman said the situation would be "monitored" to find the source.
"An investigation is underway after the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) received a report of pollution in Wollongong Harbour," she said.
"EPA and NSW Maritime officers inspected Wollongong Harbour yesterday and observed a light sheen on the water.
"The EPA will continue to monitor the situation to identify potential sources of the pollution."
The EPA did not directly answer questions about whether any potential culprits had been identified or spoken to.
The harbour is popular with recreation users including outriggers, ski craft paddlers
The EPA urged anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to contact the Environment Line on 131 555.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
