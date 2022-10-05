The term "boot scooting" may bring about vague memories of Billy Ray Cyrus' '90s mullet, and hoedowns with cowboy hats and giant belt buckles, but that's a stigma from yesteryear according to an Illawarra expert.
Maddison Glover is a second generation line dancer and has competed overseas, as well as teaching abroad, and about to welcome dancers from all around the country to Dapto this weekend.
She and her parents - Donna and Tom - run the Country Bootscooters school, and excited for the return of their (sold out) annual Illawarra Dance Weekend at Dapto Ribbonwood centre.
"Traditionally line dancing was to country music - especially in the 80s and 90s - but it has evolved in that we dance to all kinds and genres of music, really it's anything that makes you feel good we dance to.
"If [people] don't hear about it they think it's a thing of the past and long gone but its certainly well and truly alive."
Tom and Donna began line dancing as a fun activity to do with their three sons - one of which met his now wife through the sport.
Then Maddison came along, "a surprise" as she called it, and essentially born into a family who had a passion for boot scooting.
"As soon as I say I'm a line dancer people put their thumbs in their pockets, and it used to really aggravate me when I was a lot younger," she said.
"But now I don't really care ... my job is just to promote what I know it is. I think it's given me broad shoulders, we've copped a lot over the years about it."
Carol Benjamin has been attending classes at "The Barn" in Kanahooka with the Glover family for nine years, but she never dreamt it'd be a pastime she would hang onto.
"I was originally going to Tamworth for the county music festival and I thought I should try a bit of line dancing," she said, admitting she's loved it ever since.
Miss Glover said after COVID lockdowns her family has had to rebuild their dance school, but participation was strong and they hoped to expand.
Meantime, they're not the only dance establishment to teach the art of line dancing in the region - several instructors are taking classes between Shellharbour and Bulli, with details found at: https://classes.dancesheets.net/.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
