Shellharbour Airport's HARS gifted world's only working Scottish Twin Pioneer

October 5 2022 - 12:30am
The unique Scottish Aviation Twin Pioneer now at Shellharbour Airport has joined the display at HARS Aviation Museum. Picture by Howard Mitchell.

A rare Scottish contribution to aviation will be the featured aircraft on show at the museum at Shellharbour Regional Airport across October 14 to 16.

