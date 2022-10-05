Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Power outage affects 3000 addresses in Warrawong

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 5 2022 - 9:27am, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A power outage cut electricity to 3000 homes and businesses in Warrawong and Lake Heights this evening. Picture from file

A fault in the electrical network in Warrawong has cut power to roughly 3000 homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.