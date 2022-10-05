A fault in the electrical network in Warrawong has cut power to roughly 3000 homes.
As of 8pm power had been restored to most of those affected, with just under 200 homes and businesses remaining to be connected.
At 6.51pm a fault was detected in the network affected three feeders.
Crews were on site preparing for planned works in the area scheduled for Thursday and were able to respond.
The fault occurred in a connection between overhead power lines.
A spokesman for network operator Endeavour Energy said power should be restored to the remaining affected customers in the next hours.
