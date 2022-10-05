The simple act of buying and selling at a garage sale can do a lot of good stuff.
Beyond the business transaction that hands someone a little extra cash and delivers someone else a bargain, garage sales bring communities together, help save the environment and improve peoples wellbeing. - according to the national initiative.
This years Garage Sale Trail will be held across two weekends - November 12 to 13, and 19 and 20. You can register your garage sale on the trail for free at garagesaletrail.com.au.
Bargain-hunters can scope out the most likely places to find a treasure.
Taking part in the Garage Sale Trail is an opportunity to stop and consider the impact were having on the planet and the things we can do to help make a difference, Mr Valder said.
In 2021, over 200,000 Australians hosted a garage sale or shopped the Trail. Together, they extended the life of over 1.5 million kgs of stuff saving these items from landfill and maximising the value of all the energy and resources that goes in to making the stuff we buy. It's the circular economy in action.
This year you can sell, shop and learn on the Garage Sale Trail with the Trail Tutorial series of online workshops hosted by Aussie icons Barry du Bois, Annabel Crabb and Craig Reucassel as well as two big weekends of garage sales happening across the country.
The Garage Sale Trail has grown from a grassroots event to a program powered by more than 150 local councils.
Trail Tutorial online workshops - 29 October - 5 November (CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS)
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.