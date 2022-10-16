Another summer festival will return to the Illawarra in 2023 with heavyweights of the Australian music industry in tow, a day after another event with the same calibre of musicians.
Jimmy Barnes, Wolfmother and The Living End will lead the charge for By The C, which comes to Thomas Dalton Park in Fairy Meadow on January 29.
Others on the lineup include Noiseworks, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Thirsty Merc.
"They're a full tilt line-up of great rock bands and I can't wait to get back out there," said Barnes.
It's the second major festival announcement in the last week by Zaccaria Touring & Concerts who have opted not to book the currently waterlogged Stuart Park at North Wollongong.
SummerSalt with Angus and Julia Stone, Ben Harper, Alex the Astronaut, plus Cities and Colour will play out at the exact same venue the day before, on January 28.
Previously, both events have been staged in North Wollongong at Stuart Park, however the La Nina weather pattern has made it too difficult to host big events.
Destination Wollongong is currently working with event promoters on alternative venues so they keep their business in the region - such at Thomas Dalton Park, King George V Oval at Port Kembla and JJ Kelly Park in Wollongong.
Wollongong Council is looking into engaging with a drainage expert to undertake a feasibility study on Stuart Park.
Sunday 29 January - Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong NSW
Saturday, 4 February - Torquay Common, Torquay VIC
Sunday 5 February - Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart TAS
Saturday 18 February - Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW
Tickets on sale Saturday 22 October at 10.00am AEDT Tickets are available at: www.ticketmaster.com.au
