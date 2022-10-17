Push for Shellharbour to opt for pet-friendly fireworks

Future fireworks displays in Shellharbour would have to be pet-friendly if a motion at Tuesday night's council meeting is approved.
Ward D councillor Jacqui Graf has tabled a motion for the meeting that looks to find ways to limit the use of some fireworks for displays in the local government area.
The move is, in part an animal-friendly measure, and looks to exclude displays that use "aerial shells, salutes, Chinese strings, or any other high noise variety that adversely impacts pets and/or other animals welfare".
There was also an objection to using fireworks "that release toxic gases or pollutants into the air, water or soil".
"I am seeking the support of my colleagues to resolve that council object to the use of fireworks that are not pet or eco-friendly given the adverse impacts of such, "Cr Graf said, "and that we move to more appropriate alternatives being utilised for delivering memorable immersive light and sound displays at special events that are inclusive of all families' safe enjoyment."
Cr Graf's motion acknowledges that a single use fireworks licence is issued by SafeWork NSW not council.
However, it noted that council can "object to or impose conditions on an applicant's use of fireworks".
So her motion calls for council not to provide support for applicants for a fireworks licence if they cannot provide evidence that certain fireworks will not be used.
Fireworks displays have had a chequered history in Shellharbour in recent years.
In 2019 Cr Kellie Marsh floated the idea of cancelling the Christmas fireworks due to the bushfires burning across the state - that display ultimately went ahead.
More recently the fireworks were not seen due to COVID cancelling the Carols by Candlelight event.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
