People tell council where they can put those Wollongong letters

With the city council looking at bringing back the giant letters spelling out "Wollongong" that was seen during the UCI races, Mercury readers have plenty of ideas.
The letters, hired by Destination Wollongong, popped up at Belmore Basin, the Continental Pools and Flagstaff Hill during September's UCI Road World Championships.
They proved popular with residents, which one councillor admitted surprised him at Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting.
"There are a lot of things that I don't understand," Cr David Brown said. "One of them is why this is popular. I don't understand why people are fascinated by them but they are."
Despite that, Cr Brown joined what was a unanimous decision to link up with Destination Wollongong on a working party to discuss the letters' return - and whether it should be at a permanent or pop-up location.
Mercury readers have already chipped in with some ideas for what council could do with them, via our Facebook page.
One popular - yet obvious - option was to place them somewhere on the escarpment a la the Hollywood sign.
Securing it to the rocks overlooking the Sea Cliff Bridge was another idea offered by a reader.
One person suggested hiding them in various locations around the city, turning it into a sort of treasure hunt while another felt the Wollongong Botanic Gardens was a winner.
There were also some humorous suggestions, including somewhere in Shellharbour, at the Piccadilly Centre near Wollongong train station and even, ahem, taking them to the tip.
Cr Tania Brown, who put forward the motion, wasn't looking to take inspiration from Hollywood.
"Personally I'm not in favour of the Mt Keira Hollywood option," she said.
"I think a Hollywood option would be a costly exercise and I hate to think of the planning approvals. I'd much rather we work on getting approved mountain bike parks up there than I want a sign.
"I enjoyed many of the contributions, including those wags that suggested Shellharbour was the right location. There does seem to be a consensus that people enjoyed interacting with the letters but there's a range of opinions on where they could be placed."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
