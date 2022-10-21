A combination of the wet weather and the occasional glimpse of the sun means Illawarra residents could be seeing more snakes in their gardens.
Bulli resident Lyn Sharp took to Facebook to say she had been greeted by a slithery guest last week.
"The snake was a diamond python, they are known to be very docile," Ms Sharp said.
Illawarra Snake Catcher Glen Peacock said the wet weather seems to be driving snakes into hiding with them coming out only when there's sunshine.
"I think people are noticing more snakes around because snakes are coming out in the sun at the same time people are coming out for the same reason," he said.
Mr Peacock said most snakes found in the Illawarra region are harmless and won't attack anyone unless provoked.
"The most venomous one would be the tiger snake, they are golden brown in colour with black stripes."
The red belly snake is another common venomous one known to frequent the area.
"It's always best to take a photo and contact a snake catcher instead of putting yourself in danger in trying identifying or moving them," he said.
The slithery reptiles, Mr Peacock said, are usually attracted to a house with chickens or water features.
"Red bellies for instance love eating frogs so they will be attracted to water features which have frogs," he said.
Mr Peacock said once snakes are inside one's house they can be anywhere.
"They usually get into houses by slithering in from under the doors and there's no specific space they go to, once in they can be anywhere."
National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson (NPWS) said,"to reduce the chance of snakes entering a home keep approaches to home clear."
The spokesperson also urged residents to keep their yard tidy including mowed lawns and remove garden or building materials or other items which the snake may use as shelter.
"The simplest and safest thing to do when seeing a snake is to stop and calmly move away from the snake or wait for it to move on."
"Local snake catchers can assist if you find a snake in your home or garden and would like it removed," the spokesperson said.
