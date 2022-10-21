Residents living around Mullet Creek in Dapto are being asked for their feedback on the flood risks posed by the creek.
With a wet summer ahead of us, Mullet Creek catchment area residents are being called on to express their concerns and help prepare for the flood risks posed by the water body.
The creek that flooded earlier this year following a 100 mm downpour, left a Dapto man shocked, who said he'd never seen anything like it before.
"Never seen water this high. It came up real quick," he said.
Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery AM said Wollongong is a flood prone area owing to its escarpment and proximity to the coast, hence why the council is working proactively to mitigate flood risks in the wake of the wet season.
Cr Bradbery said they had developed a range of mitigation options to protect the community against severe floods and encouraged locals to provide feedback.
"We know that local knowledge of those who live and breathe in their community is an invaluable resource. We need your help to review the draft Plan and Study and we're keen to hear what you think of these options," he said.
Overflowing of Mullet Creek is not the only concern come wet season.
The Kiama Coast Holiday Parks which are otherwise popular among holidaymakers with campervans, caravans and tents to set up at these locations will be inaccessible this year.
"This will not be possible in the 2022-23 summer season due to the continued poor state of the grounds following the extended wet weather this winter, and the forecast for further heavy rain over the holidays."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.