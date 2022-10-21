A question relating to two logos on Shellharbour City Mayor Chris Homer's surfboard led to testy scenes at a city council meeting.
At Tuesday night's meeting, each councillor's pecuniary interest statement was lodged.
The statements list councillors' jobs, any residential property they own and other sources of income to guard against any potential conflict of interest.
Mayor Homer included in his pecuniary interest statement his employment with Money Quest Finance, where he is a business development manager, and his work as a board shaper at Chris Homer Creations.
During the meeting, Cr Rob Petreski raised a question regarding a photo that ran in the Illawarra Mercury on September 15, regarding the beginning of the Shellharbour council lifeguard patrol season.
Mayor Homer appeared in that photo holding a surfboard standing in between two lifeguards.
"In that media interview you are pictured with a surfboard in your hand and that surfboard in your hand had two prominent logos," Cr Petreski said in the council meeting.
"Those logos were of your personal business and a business that you worked for that you've declared a pecuniary interest."
Mayor Homer interrupted to note "that was a prop that I was asked for by media, not me".
The two logos in question were MQ (Money Quest) and CHC (Chris Homer Creations), which appear on his pecuniary interest register.
Cr Petreski responded by asking his question relating to the logos.
"Do you have any pecuniary interests in the two prominent commercial entities that were displayed on your surfboard?"
The mayor declined to answer, stating he did not think the question was "relevant".
After Cr Petreski put the question to the mayor a second time, Mayor Homer said "I'm going to answer and you be quiet while I'm answering, Cr Petreski, and I don't think it's relevant".
Mayor Homer then asked if there was any more discussion on the matter, which saw Cr Petreski respond with "Sorry, Mr Mayor, I'm waiting for the answer".
"I don't think it's relevant," Mayor Homer said, "and I'll take in on notice, Cr Petreski, because you've brought something right out of left field here by the way.
"I'll delve further into that ... I'll take it on notice."
Cr Petreski then pushed to ask a second question, only for Mayor Homer to say no because "you just asked one".
In the end he was able to ask whether Mayor Homer felt it was "appropriate for councillors to be promoting private commercial entities while they're on official business".
The mayor did not answer the question, because Cr Kellie Marsh intervened with a point of order, suggesting this was "a personal attack".
"May I suggest that if there's anything about individual councillors on this that it's brought up through the appropriate channels," Cr Marsh said.
Cr Petreski responded by noting council was discussing pecuniary interest and "how can it not be appropriate to discuss it now?"
Mayor Homer said he would take both questions on notice and declared discussion on the matter finished.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
