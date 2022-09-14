As the mercury goes up, so too will Shellharbour's red and yellow flags

Thursday might be a bit ordinary but the weather gurus are predicting a series of fine days as the Illawarra gears up to welcome the swimming season next weekend.
Shellharbour City Council lifeguards will start patrols at three summer season favourites from Saturday, September 24.
The distinctive red and yellow flags will go up at Warilla Central Beach and Shellharbour North Beach between 9am and 5pm while lifeguards will be on duty at Beverley Whitfield Ocean Pool too.
Volunteer lifesavers will patrol of a weekend.
Oak Flats pool will open daily between 6am and 7pm from Saturday week while, as traditional, Albion Park and Warilla swimming pools will open at the end of October.
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said the council's aquatics team would work hard to keep the community and visitors to the area safe.
"After some disrupted and unusual years due to COVID-19, I am looking forward to seeing our community getting out and enjoying our beaches and waterways in a more carefree way than we have been able to recently," Mayor Homer said.
"However, the absence of COVID-19 restrictions does not mean we can become complacent with water safety.
"This year I want to encourage people to go back to the basics. In any aquatic environment - regardless of your age or experience - make sure you read and obey safety signs," he said.
In Wollongong, the council will open nine of its 17 beaches early for the UCI Road World Championship which start on Sunday, although Surf Life Saving volunteers will not start patrolling until a week later.
"We've prioritised opening popular beaches that are near or on the race route or located near large accommodation venues, earlier to support safe swimming, particularly for international tourists," a council spokeswoman said.
And with the big, free beach set to storm the sand at North Gong on Saturday, four staff trained in water safety night operations will be supported by security guards at water's edge with police available if needed.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
