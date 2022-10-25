The NSW government has revealed the proposed design of the upgraded Picton Road and Hume Motorway interchange.
Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said the proposed design would reduce traffic lights at the major crossroads.
"This project forms part of the broader upgrade of Picton Road between the Nepean River and the M1 Princes Motorway, which is a key link between the Macarthur Region and Greater Sydney," she said.
The diverging diamond design would be the second such interchange in NSW, with one in the works for Australia Avenue, Homebush.
The design involves traffic lights which separate traffic and allow for vehicle to cross over at separate times.
Member for Wollondilly Nathaniel Smith said the chosen design was the result of community feedback.
"We know there are delays, congestion, and frustration for those using the interchange which contributes to less reliable access to Picton Road. As our population continues to grow, we must be able to accommodate more traffic through the interchange."
The multimillion dollar project is funded through $95.6 million from the federal government and $44 million from the NSW government over the next four years.
The concept designs of the intersection are currently being developed and are expected to be completed in 2023. A final completion date is not yet set.
The project is one of a number of local roads projects funded in the 2022-23 budget, released by Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday. Other works will include scoping works for the Picton Bypass and identifying priority upgrades to increase the safety and capacity of Picton Road.
Future upgrades which are yet to be funded are expected to include duplication of Picton Road, median separation and roadside safety barriers, as well as upgrades to the interchanges between Picton Road and the Hume and Princes motorways.
Planning works are expected to be completed in mid-2024
