Female surf culture will be celebrated when a film festival comes to Wollongong next month.
The She Surfs Film Tour is making waves at theatres across Australia and it will be the Illawarra's turn on Saturday, November 19, when it comes to Gala Twin Cinema, Warrawong.
This year's film tour features nine films which focus on the disparity between women and men in the surfing world, and showcases a talented line-up of female boardriders, including Paige Alms, Josie Prendergast, Nique Miller, Wrenna Delgado, Izzi Gomez, Vittoria Farmer and Lucy Small.
Jemima Robinson launched the film festival last year to shine the spotlight on the talented female surfers and the filmmakers who share their stories.
"This year we are stoked for the level of talent displayed by both filmmakers and surfers within the films. It is a true celebration of all the hard work and sheer skill these women possess," she said.
"Watching talented wave-riding women like Paige Alms, Izzi Gomez, and Australia's own Lucy Small, Tru and Jesse Starling, Vittoria Farmer, Josie Prendergast and Lauren Hill is a real treat and an inspiring display of creativity, skill and unity."
She said surf films were historically male dominated, and it was refreshing to see female surfers share their skills and stories on the big screen.
Details: She Surfs Film Tour 2022, Gala Twin Cinema, Warrawong, Saturday, November 19, 6.30pm-9pm. Book tickets here
