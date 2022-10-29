Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong family mourns son's loss to aggressive prostate cancer

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 30 2022 - 9:44am, first published October 29 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rod and Carol McKellar mourn son's loss to aggressive prostate cancer. Picture by Sylvia Liber

It has been a year since Wollongong couple Rod and Carol McKellar's 49-year-old Michael son left this world after a long-drawn battle with prostate cancer. They are now telling his story in the hope it will save lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.