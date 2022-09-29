Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Fairy Meadow mum's harrowing nine-month leukaemia fight started with a bad run of colds

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:06am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fairy Meadow mum Clare Williams - pictured with 10-year-old Ollie and 5-year-old Neave - is urging people to donate blood and get regular health check ups, after she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia last year. Picture by Robert Peet.

As the end of last year approached, Clare Williams paid little attention to feeling a bit run down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.