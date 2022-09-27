Almost half the junior doctors at Wollongong Hospital say they have made a fatigued-induced error, according to a new survey from the Australian Medical Association.
There were 83 doctors-in-training from Wollongong who participated in the 2022 Australian Medical Association NSW Hospital Health Check survey, with 49 per cent saying they had made a mistake due to the number of hours they worked.
This was higher than the state average of 46 per cent, which was up 8 points from the previous year's survey results.
Results were even worse at the Shoalhaven Hospital, where 11 junior doctors responded and 60 per cent said they had made a fatigue-related error.
The survey, conducted each year by the professional body for doctors, highlights the dire conditions being faced by interns, residents and registrars working in hospitals across NSW.
This year, 1766 respondents answered questions on rostering, overtime, leave and sick leave, unacceptable behaviour like bullying and discrimination, and hospital facilities, such as rest areas and safe parking.
The AMA's Doctors-in-Training committee co-chair Dr Sanjay Hettige said worsening conditions were linked to a surge in COVID cases, which meant doctors had to work longer hours to cover for sick colleagues, and the doctors shortage.
"When there is this much pressure on the health system both the safety of patients and doctors is compromised," Dr Hettige said.
"The risk of human error increases with fatigue - small mistakes such a medication errors or poor communication during handovers can have ramifications.
"There is also the risk of staff becoming burnt out or suffering from poorer mental health, which we know can lead to higher rates of doctor suicide."
The survey found that just under two-thirds of Wollongong doctors-in-training said they felt concerned about their own health and safety due to the number of hours they worked, and this rose to 90 per cent at Shoalhaven.
Also from the survey, individual hospitals with more than 10 respondents are given ratings from A to D for various measures.
Wollongong hospital scored D for rostering and facilities - with doctors saying they did not have good access to quality food, pager free meal breaks or places to sleep.
Only four per cent of Wollongong doctors said they had access to quality food at work, and 11 per cent said they got pager-free meal breaks.
Only one in four said they were satisfied with the hospital's place to sleep, the locker rooms and showers.
Wollongong Hospital also scored a C for sick leave, and a B for the overtime, leave and behaviours categories.
Dr Hettige said doctors-in-training were "at the coal face" of a system under tremendous pressure and needed better conditions and pay to keep them in the job.
"More people than ever are coming to hospital, and they are coming in sicker and staying longer," he said.
"We are working harder and longer, but under an Award that is more than 30 years old. For a significant number of doctors-in-training, those contract conditions were written before they were even born.
"NSW risks losing doctors-in-training to other States that offer better entitlements."
Doctors-in-training co-chair, Dr Jacqueline Ho added that in the last Budget, the NSW Government promised it would recruit more than 10,000 healthcare workers over the next four years.
"If the State is going to meet this promise it will need to take a closer look at what it's offering doctors," she said.
"It's a very competitive market and doctors-in-training are being lured by better contract conditions in other States. This, coupled with high costs of living and it doesn't take much for other places to look really attractive."
The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District has been contacted for comment.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
