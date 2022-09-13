How long you'll wait for an ambulance in Illawarra suburbs

Illawarra residents who call Triple-0 are waiting longer than ever, with one in ten emergency patients in the southern part of the region waiting more than 37 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.
And, once they arrive at the hospital, severe bed block is causing record waiting times for patients to be transferred from paramedics' care.
Bureau of Health Information data, released on Wednesday, shows the slowest ambulance response times on record in the April-June quarter across NSW.
In the Illawarra, people in Shellharbour and Kiama were left waiting the longest, with half of the emergency "lights and sirens" cases waiting more than 17 minutes, which is longer than the state average.
The data also shows that less than one third (32.5 per cent) of Shellharbour and Kiama emergency cases were reached within the 15 minute benchmark.
This was the fifth slowest result in regional NSW, and lower than the state average of 35 per cent.
In Dapto-Port Kembla, the median time to reach emergency patients was 16 minutes, while in Wollongong it was 14 minutes.
For patients classed as "urgent" response times blew out ever more, with one in ten people waiting more than 1 hour and 38 minutes for an ambulance to arrive in Shellharbour and Kiama.
Paramedics say they are "alarmed" by the new statistics, with unions calling on the government to do more to improve response times.
"We're alarmed that response times are growing longer every quarter," Australian Paramedics Association (NSW) President Chris Kastelan said.
"The data shows very clearly that we're falling behind, but our Government is yet to take this seriously as a priority concern. Every minute matters in an emergency.
"When we can't get them an ambulance on time, it's devastating-for patients, their families, and for the attending Paramedics."
Mr Kastelan was also concerned about the long wait time for patients waiting to bed transferred to the ED.
"When transfer of care times blow out, Paramedics are left waiting outside hospitals and unavailable to respond to emergencies in their communities," he said.
Source: Bureau of Health Information Quarterly Report.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.