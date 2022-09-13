Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Damning new data shows thousands left Wollongong Hospital with no treatment

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
September 13 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damning new data shows thousands left Wollongong Hospital with no treatment

Thousands of sick people left Wollongong emergency department with little or no treatment, according to new damning health data showing how the region's health system struggled as winter flu and a new COVID wave kicked off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.