Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Health

Illawarra in the grip of record-breaking flu season

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:24am, first published 3:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Illawarra is in the midst of its worst month on record for influenza cases, which have shot past 2500 for the month of June with nine days to go.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.