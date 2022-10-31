Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UOW given explanation for spike in student visa rejection rate

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 31 2022 - 1:27am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UOW Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor Alex Frino. Supplied picture

The Department of Home Affairs has provided University of Wollongong (UOW) with explanation over spike in student visa rejections, a fortnight after the Mercury reported on students' growing concerns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.