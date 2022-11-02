Wollongong drivers show 'utter hostility' towards cyclists, says rider

Wollongong motorists are top of the list when it comes to the "utter disdain and outright hostility" shown to cyclists, according to one rider.
Figtree's Alasdair Marshall has been cycling for well over two decades and has pedalled around numerous North American, European, British and Australian cities.
And he's found Wollongong motorists are the worst when it comes to showing respect for cyclists.
"Nowhere else in the world have I experienced the lack of care, utter disdain and outright hostility to bike uses I have experienced in Wollongong and the Illawarra," Mr Marshall said.
In an opinion piece, Mr Marshall outlined some hair-raising incidents on the road.
One of those occurred last week at Unanderra, where a car changed lanes into the space Mr Marshall was already occupying. He had to swerve right into the gutter to avoid being run over.
"I was so shaken, I had to stop and was physically sick because I came so close to an extremely serious accident," Mr Marshall said.
He didn't blame Wollongong City Council, who he felt was working to support bike users. Instead, it the fault rested with motorists who get away with putting cyclists at risk.
"Put simply, drivers in NSW experience no real risk of any negative consequence for driving and behaving negligently of wilfully dangerously with regard to bike users," he said.
"Poor behaviour goes unchecked and unpunished; it becomes habit."
A police spokeswoman said people who are caught faced charges of dangerous driving. She added that cyclists could report an incident to police.
A council spokeswoman said they would continue to work on strategies to make cycling safe and convenient.
"A key part of meeting these goals will be to work with other agencies including Transport for NSW and Ride Nation to not only deliver projects related to cycling, but also initiatives related to cycling education and safety such as the Share the Path campaign," she said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
