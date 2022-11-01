Illawarra Mercury
Business case shows Illawarra Women's Health Centre needs $1.2 million

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated November 1 2022 - 7:12am, first published 5:20am
Illawarra Women's Health Centre general manager Sally Stevenson with Shellharbour MP Anna Watson. File picture by Adam McLean.

A new business case indicates the Illawarra Women's Health Centre is providing $1.2 million worth of essential services on less than $600,000 of funding, as the organisation looks to establish a second site in the region's northern suburbs.

