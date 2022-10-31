Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra campaigners speak out in NSW Parliament about Coercive Control Bill

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated October 31 2022 - 8:37pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong psychiatrist Dr Karen Williams spoke in NSW Parliament on Monday to raise concerns with the government's coercive control bill. Picture from NSW Parliament webcast.

Two prominent Illawarra women's health campaigners say the new bill which will criminalise coercive control in intimate partner relationships could make things worse for women in abusive situations if the government doesn't get it right.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.