Thanks to a 'handshake' deal this bus won't stop at Bulli

A "handshake deal" that sees a Premier Illawarra bus drive by stops even though people are waiting has one commuter scratching his head.
Bulli's Anthony Horneman has tried to catch the No2 bus that runs between Stanwell Park and Wollongong several times in recent weeks.
Even though he checked the timetable and made sure he was at the stop outside Bulli fruit market at the right time, he'd be left behind as the bus simply kept going.
"It's clearly listed on the Transport for NSW app TripView - it clearly says it's a stop," Mr Horneman said.
"The bus is supposed to stop but I've stood there and the No2 bus has come down on time and just gone straight past me.
"Often the driver's just waved at me or will point the finger up at the number and I'm thinking 'what does it mean? I don't understand why he's just driving past when he's clearly supposed to stop'."
So he got in touch with Premier Illawarra and was told of a "handshake agreement" between the company and Dion's Bus Service, which operates the No90 bus along the same route through to Austinmer.
The agreement meant Premier could not pick up any passengers between Bulli Tops and the Corrimal shops.
"The commercial arrangements that go on between bus companies and the government, that's of no interest to the passenger," he said.
"All the passenger worries about is an accurate timetable, and it's not accurate at the moment."
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman was aware of the handshake deal, adding it had been "in place for many years".
"This is designed to keep customer journey times to a minimum for customers living at Stanwell Park and the northern Illawarra travelling into Wollongong," the spokeswoman said.
"The Route 90 service provides all stops services for local journeys along the corridor."
She conceded that the timetables on Transport for NSW apps incorrectly showed the No2 bus as stopping between Bulli and Corrimal and they were working on updating them.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.