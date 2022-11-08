Illawarra Mercury
The Debate: Australia fail to make T20 knockout stages

By Agron Latifi and Jordan Warren
Updated November 8 2022 - 12:24pm, first published 12:00pm
The Australians did their job against Afghanistan on Friday evening but it was not enough to see them through to the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup. Picture by Sarah Reed/Getty

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers AGRON LATIFI and JORDAN WARREN discuss the T20 cricket World Cup as the Aussies were officially knocked out of the tournament at the weekend.

