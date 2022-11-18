Illawarra Mercury
Kembla Grange Racetrack primed and ready for The Gong 2022

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 3:36pm
Assistant track curator Darryn Blinksell at Kembla Grange Racecourse, all set for The Gong race day on Saturday. Picture: Robert Peet

From 3.30AM, the track curators at Port Kembla Race Track are up and about, making sure each strip of grass is perfectly maintained to welcome the day's array of horses, jockeys and punters.

