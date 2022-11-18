Illawarra Mercury
Peabody's Metropolitan Colliery threatened with suspension after another incident

Ben Langford
Ben Langford
Updated November 18 2022 - 1:42pm, first published 11:50am
Coal miner Peabody has been threatened with suspension of its pollution licence after yet another incident of runoff into a creek running into the Royal National Park.

