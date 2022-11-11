Illawarra Mercury
Peabody's Metropolitan Colliery ordered to clean up dams thick with coal material

Ben Langford
Ben Langford
Updated November 11 2022 - 6:01pm, first published 5:30pm
Scientist Dr Ian Wright gets his hands in some of the coal sludge which befouled Camp Gully Creek. Picture supplied.

Coal miner Peabody has been again ordered to take further clean-up action following the pollution of waterways stretching deep into the Royal National Park.

Ben Langford

Ben Langford

