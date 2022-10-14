Illawarra Mercury
Peabody coal pollution extended all the way through National Park to Audley

Ben Langford
October 14 2022
Bob Crombie's picture from the Audley Weir on September 16 shows how far the pollution had travelled (see map of Royal National Park).

Pollution from Peabody's Metropolitan coal mine extended to the Audley Weir deep in the Royal National Park, photographs and witnesses have revealed.

