Peabody mine pollution cleanup will extend into Royal National Park

Ben Langford
Ben Langford
October 6 2022 - 5:30am
Coal sludge, September

The clean-up process for the pollution caused by Peabody's Metropolitan mine at Helensburgh will soon have to extend into the Royal National Park.

