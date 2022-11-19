Photographer Lee Robinson's favourite Wollongong street art work - at the corner of Kembla Street and Court Lane - has been painted over, so he spent the weekend looking for new artistic inspiration at this year's Wonderwalls Festival.
Over the past 10 years, Mr Robinson has tried to photograph every one of the 150 paintings which have adorned walls in Wollongong, and more recently Port Kembla, as part of the festival.
He was one of the many people who spent part of their weekend wandering the creative hub of Wentworth Street, taking in its latest iteration.
"It's really good so far," he said.
"Having grown up in Wollongong, I'm very proud that not one of these artworks has been tagged over the years.
"It adds colour, vibrancy - I think Wollongong would be drab without it - it's a feature for the town. Wentworth Street has got unlimited potential - and this just encourages people to come out and check it out."
While it hasn't run every year since 2012, Wonderwalls is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022 with an all-Australian line up of artists, events and workshops.
For Melbourne artist Sahil Roy - who created a colourful, abstract piece on Wentworth Street - the festival was a chance to "get out of the city" and meet up with old friends in the street art community.
"I'm primarily a studio artist - I paint by commission and do exhibitions full-time - but the mural stuff is something I've been doing for a long time as well," he said.
"The abstract stuff is just informed by how I'm feeling or what I'm listening to or where I am at the time - I do'nt usually have much of plan, it's a free style, spontaneous approach.
"Street art and graffiti is all over the world now, but the opportunity to paint in smaller towns that may not have exposure to it - like a bigger city where I'm from - it's always good, to get the locals to be a part of it. There's talent everywhere, and getting to see it and meet the artists up close always helps to fuel their creativity.
"That's how it worked out for all of us growing up as well."
On Saturday night, the festival will host the Smoke and Steel block party - with live entertainment, artist talks, exhibitions, a pop-up bar and food trucks - in the block between Wentworth Street and Military Lane with live music.
Live mural painting will continue on Sunday, and the art works will them remains as a legacy of the festival.
