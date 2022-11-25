The Illawarra Hawks have lost their last eight games and are sitting dead last with a dismal 1-9 win/loss record.
This week they brought in new import Michael Frazier II to replace the injured George King, who returned home to the US, as did the Hawks marquee import Justin Robinson, after he was ruled out for the season when he suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee in Illawarra's opening-night loss to the Sydney Kings back in October.
Peyton Siva, who was brought in to replace Robinson, is out injured himself, and missed the Hawks' last-start clash with bitter rivals Sydney, who inflicted more pain on Illawarra by snatching victory from the jaws of defeat with a Shaun Bruce three-point buzzer-beater.
That shot "really hurt" but Hawks co-captain Tyler Harvey was adamant the belief amongst the players was still strong heading into their clash away to South East Melbourne Phoenix on Sunday.
"The one thing we haven't lost is belief. It is something that we can't lose. If we lose that then you might as well just kiss it goodbye," Harvey said.
"Our belief has been strong since day one.
Our belief has been strong from day one.....our faith is not wavering.- Hawks co-captain Tyler Harvey
"Obviously things haven't gone our way but our mindset has been locked on winning the next game so we have to look at South East and say we got to do what we can and just take it one game at a time and just push for [the win].
"Of course [Sydney loss] hurt, especially losing at a buzzer beater but the way we played I feel like we gave it a good chance to win that game but obviously it didn't go our way.....but our faith is not wavering."
Harvey was one of Illawarra's best against Sydney, contributing a game-high 32 points to go with five rebounds.
But the real story was the emergence of development player Will Hickey, who played 23 minutes for nine points, eight rebounds, three steals and a block.
Harvey was banking on Hickey continuing his good form and helping the Hawks down the Phoenix for a second time this season.
Illawarra's only win this season came at the expense of the Phoenix back on October 6 at WIN Entertainment Centre.
Harvey was hoping the momentum and confidence gained from the impressive performance against the Kings, and the addition of new import Frazier II, would propel the Hawks to a much-needed win.
"I'm super excited to have Mike. I played against Mike a couple of times in the G-League so I know what Mike can do," he said.
"He is an unbelievable player. He is out there training hard right off the plane, not even jet-lagged. Mike is built different.
"I think Wollongong fans are going to love his game and we are looking forward to having him really push us to that next level, so we are excited."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
