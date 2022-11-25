What's happening with Thirroul traffic, asks Wollongong councillor

Thirroul residents need to know what is being done to alleviate the traffic troubles in the suburb, according to Wollongong City Councillor Richard Martin.
In 2021 Transport for NSW carried out a study of traffic in the suburbs of Thirroul and Bulli, with a view to making improvements.
It came back to the community with two options for Thirroul - the continuous lane strategy and the clearway strategy.
Both options were met with negativity by Thirroul residents and so Transport for NSW declined to carry on with either of the option.
It was decided the suggested improvements at Bulli would go ahead.
"A project update for Thirroul was released in December 2021 to advise the community that Transport for NSW will not be progressing with either of the options as the community did not believe that either of the proposed options would meet their needs," said a motion from Cr Martin to be discussed at Monday night's council meeting.
"The full Thirroul feedback summary report was released in April 2022. The report makes a mention of working with Wollongong Council in 13 suggestions, and a further five references where suggestions were referred to Wollongong City Council for comment."
In his motion, Cr Martin wanted a note delivered to councillors so as to update residents on the status of these potential traffic solutions, which includes Transport for NSW's response to items such as intersection improvements and alternate local road connections.
He also wanted more information on the possibility of formalising the off-road parking in King Street - opposite the Thirroul Plaza car park entrance - and the reconfiguration of parking along Station Street.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
