Limousine destroyed by fire outside Wollongong Golf Club

A limousine parked outside Wollongong Golf Club was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Sunday.
The limousine was parked on Bank Street, just east of the Corrimal Street intersection, with the driver believed to be waiting for a school formal taking place inside the golf club to finish.
A police spokeswoman said the driver noticed smoke coming from the engine shortly after 2am and called NSW Fire and Rescue and the police.
Fire crews arrived at 2.25am to find the limousine well alight and took just over 20 minutes to fully extinguish the blaze.
The fire totally destroyed the limousine, which possibly started due to an electrical fault in the engine bay before progressing to the car's interior.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire.
Police stated there would be no further investigations as it was believed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
