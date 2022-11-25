Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Dr Meganne Christian from Wollongong is Australia's first female astronaut

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 25 2022 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman from Wollongong has become Australia's first female astronaut after the European Space Agency selected her as one of its first new recruits in 13 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.