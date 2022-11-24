Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Figtree cyclist Josie Talbot riding off to exciting new French adventure

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated November 24 2022 - 7:55pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Figtree cyclist Josie Talbot said racing at the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong was one of the best days of her life. Picture by Adam McLean

Racing in front of her own fans at the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong was potentially the best day of Josie Talbot's life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.