Offshore wind farm moves south from Wollongong, visual simulator goes public

Updated November 25 2022 - 3:58pm, first published 3:00pm
The visualisation tool allows people to see artists' impressions of how the wind farm would look from the shore. The bottom right inset is an example, from Blackhead Reserve at Gerroa.

Plans for a giant offshore wind farm off the coast of Wollongong have been shifted slightly further south, as a visual simulation of what the project would look like has been released.

