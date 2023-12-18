Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Beyond the Horizon

Energy grid plan pours cold water on offshore wind, Illawarra REZ

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 18 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offshore wind will play a more limited role in Australia's future energy grid, a report from Australia's energy market operator has found. Picture from file.
Offshore wind will play a more limited role in Australia's future energy grid, a report from Australia's energy market operator has found. Picture from file.

A major electricity grid report that leaves out any mention of significant offshore wind electricity generation outside of Victoria has been slammed as a century out of date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Beyond the Horizon
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.