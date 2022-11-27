Holiday plans could need a rethink following the release of the Bureau of Meteorology's long-range forecast this week.
A wetter-than-usual summer has been predicted along Australia's east coast - particularly coastal NSW, including the Illawarra.
Most of Victoria, large areas of Queensland, as well as northern and eastern Tasmania are also expected to experience higher-than-average rainfall this summer.
Cooler days are also likely for the ACT and most of NSW, as well as parts of southern Queensland and into Victoria in the months ahead.
The bureau has warned any significant rainfall has the potential to lead to widespread flooding where rivers are already high, dams are full and catchments are wet.
Coastal areas are at a heightened risk around January 23 and February 20 due to an unusually high tide forecast.
The above-average rainfall also increases the risk of landslides and tree falls in areas of steep terrain due to wet soil conditions, the bureau warned.
It follows a year of record-breaking rainfall for parts of Australia. Residents in parts of central west NSW remain unable to return to their homes as flood waters inundate towns around the Lachlan River, including Eugowra and Condobolin.
Popular walking and cycling trails in some parts of the South Coast have been closed due to the above-average rain, including parts of the Eurobodalla, Budawang, Murramarung and Meroo national parks.
Pebbly Beach to Snake Bay walking track is currently closed in Murramarung National Park, Termeil and Sunburnt Beach campgrounds are closed in Meroo.
Plovers Lane, Jemison's Point and Honeysuckle Road are closed in the Eurobodalla due to rain damage. The Araluen Road remains closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists following a landslide 43km west of Moruya.
Bureau climatologist Andrew Watkins said climate patterns behind recent rainfall may start to ease towards the start of next year.
Sea surface temperatures were warmest on record in October, Dr Watkins said. Warm oceans can increase the amount of rain and moisture in weather systems.
The negative Indian Ocean dipole has been weakening in recent weeks and models indicate the La Nina in the Pacific Ocean may start to ease in early 2023, he said.
While much of Australia is now on track for its wettest spring on record, drier-than-average conditions are expected in large parts of Western Australia.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.