Delays likely for Oak Flats road safety upgrade

Planned road safety works at Oak Flats worth almost $1 million could be delayed if Shellharbour City councillors opt to reject both of the tenders received.
Shellharbour City Council is looking to upgrade the stretch of old Lake Entrance Road between Government Road and Lang Street.
The work, valued at $850,000, includes renewing the existing retaining wall between the two lanes of old Lake Entrance Drive and modifying two pedestrian crossings over the wall.
A guardrail will also be added at the Government Road intersection.
"The project is complex and includes anchors, steel reinforcements, concreting and management of underground services," council papers stated.
A flagged start date for construction works of October has already been missed and hiccups in the tender process will now see the three-month project not start until some time next year.
In Tuesday night's council papers, staff have recommended rejecting both of the tenders received, though specific details about the reasoning for rejection are in a confidential council document.
"The tender submissions were evaluated against non-price and price criteria covering company experience, experience of proposed project team members, sub-contractor experience, proposed construction methodology, program and cost," the publicly available council papers stated.
At Tuesday night's meeting councillors will vote on whether to delegate the general manager to negotiate with any interested parties, which would include the unsuccessful tenderers.
"This negotiation will also provide an opportunity to provide the best value for council," the papers stated.
